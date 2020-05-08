Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night got a major update today, with the second playable character, Zangetsu, and a new game mode. In case you missed it, be sure to read Kotaku’s Bloodstained review right here.

