The easiest road to millions on Kickstarter is to release a board game based on a popular property and fill the box with miniatures. Latest case in point: a Bloodborne game has raised almost $2.5 million in just a few days.
Of course it helps that one of the designers is Eric Lang, creator of some of Fantasy Flight’s best card games (and the Bloodborne card game from a couple of years ago). And that it’s trying to be a faithful adaptation of what the video game is all about.
But it also helps that the big box is full of plastic monsters, and that they look badass.
I dig the combat, which is trying very hard to match the intricate timing and strategy of the digital experience:
There are still 19 days to go on this, so I’d expect that $2.5 million figure to look pretty small by the end of it.