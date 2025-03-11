Blizzcon Skipping 2025, But Will Return Next Year

Blizzard has announced that Blizzcon won’t return this year. However, it will be back in 2026 at Anaheim Convention Center.

On March 11, Blizzard formally confirmed that Blizzcon will not be returning in 2025, after skipping 2024. The usually yearly multi-day event started in 2005, where Blizzard regularly announces upcoming games and updates, while bringing fans together to celebrate their favorite franchises. But the company behind Warcraft, Starcraft, and Overwatch missed the event last year, and will be again this year. However, it hid the bad news behind the announcement that fan event would return in September 2026. According to Blizzard, it plans to “elevate this iconic celebration.”

In a statement shared on official Blizzcon website, Blizzard confirmed that the large event will return on September 12 and end on September 13. Tickets aren’t on sale yet so we don’t know how much the show will cost.

The last time Blizzard held a Blizzcon, back in 2023, it charged $300 for in-person tickets. That was the highest it had ever priced the event. Reportedly, in 2023, for the first time ever, the event didn’t sell out.

This marks the first time Blizzcon has skipped two years back-to-back. That means the 2026 event will only be the second time Blizzcon is held under Xbox ownership. But last time, in November 2023, the deal had just been signed the month before. When Blizzcon returns in 2026, Xbox and Microsoft will have been in control for a few years—it will be interesting to see how that factors into the event and how fans react.

Here is Blizzard’s full statment from the Blizzcon website:

BlizzCon is back! The ultimate celebration of our games and the community that unites us is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, in 2026. One of our favorite traditions, BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard’s universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more. It’s about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together. We’ve come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. It’s important that we put on an event worthy of our community. For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it. We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure. The road to BlizzCon starts here. We can’t wait to share more with you as our plans take shape. Visit BlizzCon.com and sign up to receive BlizzCon updates: be among the first to know when tickets go on sale, and get access to BlizzCon news, special offers, and updates. Follow us on social media on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

