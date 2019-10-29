Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Blizzard Loses Sponsor Over Hong Kong Actions

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:blizzard
24.0K
56
4

When Blizzard decided to take action against a pro Hearthstone player for speaking out over the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, they ate a lot of shit from fans. They also, it turns out, lost a commercial sponsor in the form of Mitsubishi Motors.

The Taiwanese branch of the Japanese auto giant had been a sponsor of all of Blizzard’s esports events, but just two days after the decision to sanction Blitzchung for his actions, they withdrew their support.

Advertisement

A Mitsubishi Motors Taiwan spokesperson confirmed the move to The Daily Beast, which had first been noticed by Reddit users earlier in the month when the company’s logo and models of its vehicles stopped appearing alongside casters.

A reminder that BlizzCon, the company’s annual fan gathering, starts this Friday.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

In Post-Game Interview, Hearthstone Player Calls For The Liberation Of Hong Kong
Blizzard Subreddit Closes After Devs Suspend Hearthstone Player For Pro-Hong Kong Statements
Blizzard's Company Values Don't Mean Much Today
Blizzard's Hong Kong Missteps Prove Video Games Aren't Neutral
College Hearthstone Players Who Held Up 'Free Hong Kong' Sign Drop Out Of Tournament
Blizzard Finally Comments On Hearthstone Debacle, Reduces Suspensions And Returns Prize Money

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts