If you were hoping for Diablo 4, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. The next Diablo game is Diablo Immortal, announced today at BlizzCon, and it’s a phone game that Blizzard says is “coming soon.”



Set during the twenty years between Diablo II and Diablo III, Diablo Immortal will tell stories about Tyrael, Deckard Cain, and other familiar franchise characters. It looks exactly like Diablo III, except it has touch controls.

Don’t worry: Diablo 4 is still coming. In a blog post two weeks ago, Blizzard all but said as much, telling fans that the highly anticipated Diablo III sequel would not be at this year’s convention. “These are very exciting times—we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them . . . when the time is right, the company said. “We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer. We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror.”