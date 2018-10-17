Screenshot: Skin Deep (Blendo Games)

The next game from Blendo Games, who made Quadrilateral Cowboy and Thirty Flights of Loving, is a first person shooter called Skin Deep. It has a sneeze meter.



Blendo Games’ Brendon Chung makes inventive, experimental games, but he also has a deep appreciation for first person shooters like Far Cry 2. In a press release today, Chung cited Far Cry 2 and Die Hard as direct inspiration for Skin Deep, a game that he described as a “first-person shooter set aboard a vast starship that dives into simulations and systems.”

In addition to a meter that goes up when you climb through vents and increases your chance of sneezing, the game will also have broken glass that embeds in your feet and a more or less realistic depiction of the vacuum of space. Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date yet, but I can’t wait to get my hands on it. You think he’ll add in a swiffer for those vents? Dust really gets to me.

