Beautify Your Nail Gun In Black Ops 6 With High-End Cosmetic Camos

While certainly not as powerful as one of the many handguns or explosive special weaponry available for the secondary slot, Black Ops 6’s Nail Gun is certainly one of the most interesting. I mean, can you imagine how hard your opponent will rage when they’re cut down in their prime by a torrent of construction nails?! But hey, there’s still the style factor. You can unlock a large number of cosmetic camo options for the Nail Gun in Black Ops 6, and here’s how!

How to unlock the Nail Gun

The Nail Gun was available as part of a special limited-time event at the beginning of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3. That event has since ended. However, if you weren’t lucky enough to unlock the special secondary weapon, you can still score one by either purchasing a cosmetic skin in the store or earning enough XP.

Every unique weapon added via a special event inevitably comes to the Armory, where it becomes available for all to unlock at a later time.

All Nail Gun skins and how to unlock them

Granite

Obtain 5 kills with the Nail Gun

Woodland

Obtain 10 kills with the Nail Gun

Savanna

Obtain 15 kills with the Nail Gun

Splinter

Obtain 20 kills with the Nail Gun

Moss

Obtain 30 kills with the Nail Gun

Saboteur

Obtain 40 kills with the Nail Gun

Digital

Obtain 50 kills with the Nail Gun

Tide

Obtain 75 kills with the Nail Gun

Red Tiger

Obtain 100 kills with the Nail Gun

Brimshard

Multiplayer Special Camo

Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos

Obtain 30 kills immediately after sprinting with the Nail Gun

Shockstripe

Multiplayer Special Camo

Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos

Obtain 50 eliminations with the Enforcer Combat Specialty active with the Nail Gun

Gold

Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos

Obtain 10 Double Kills with the Nail Gun

Diamond

Unlock Gold

Unlock Gold on 2 Launchers or Special Weapons

Obtain 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Nail Gun

Dark Spine

Unlock Diamond

Unlock Diamond on 33 weapons

Obtain 3 Triple Kills with the Nail Gun

Dark Matter

Unlock Dark Spine

Unlock Dark Spine on 33 weapons

Obtain 5 kills without dying 3 times with the Nail Gun



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.