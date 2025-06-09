Beautify Your Nail Gun In Black Ops 6 With High-End Cosmetic Camos

While certainly not as powerful as one of the many handguns or explosive special weaponry available for the secondary slot, Black Ops 6’s Nail Gun is certainly one of the most interesting. I mean, can you imagine how hard your opponent will rage when they’re cut down in their prime by a torrent of construction nails?! But hey, there’s still the style factor. You can unlock a large number of cosmetic camo options for the Nail Gun in Black Ops 6, and here’s how!
How to unlock the Nail Gun
The Nail Gun was available as part of a special limited-time event at the beginning of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3. That event has since ended. However, if you weren’t lucky enough to unlock the special secondary weapon, you can still score one by either purchasing a cosmetic skin in the store or earning enough XP.
Every unique weapon added via a special event inevitably comes to the Armory, where it becomes available for all to unlock at a later time.
All Nail Gun skins and how to unlock them
Granite
- Obtain 5 kills with the Nail Gun
Woodland
- Obtain 10 kills with the Nail Gun
Savanna
- Obtain 15 kills with the Nail Gun
Splinter
- Obtain 20 kills with the Nail Gun
Moss
- Obtain 30 kills with the Nail Gun
Saboteur
- Obtain 40 kills with the Nail Gun
Digital
- Obtain 50 kills with the Nail Gun
Tide
- Obtain 75 kills with the Nail Gun
Red Tiger
- Obtain 100 kills with the Nail Gun
Brimshard
- Multiplayer Special Camo
- Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos
- Obtain 30 kills immediately after sprinting with the Nail Gun
Shockstripe
- Multiplayer Special Camo
- Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos
- Obtain 50 eliminations with the Enforcer Combat Specialty active with the Nail Gun
Gold
- Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos
- Obtain 10 Double Kills with the Nail Gun
Diamond
- Unlock Gold
- Unlock Gold on 2 Launchers or Special Weapons
- Obtain 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Nail Gun
Dark Spine
- Unlock Diamond
- Unlock Diamond on 33 weapons
- Obtain 3 Triple Kills with the Nail Gun
Dark Matter
- Unlock Dark Spine
- Unlock Dark Spine on 33 weapons
- Obtain 5 kills without dying 3 times with the Nail Gun
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.