Get It Done

Beautify Your Nail Gun In Black Ops 6 With High-End Cosmetic Camos

You might not use it often, but when you do, your Nail Gun should leave an impression

call of duty
By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The inspection animation for the Nail Gun in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

While certainly not as powerful as one of the many handguns or explosive special weaponry available for the secondary slot, Black Ops 6’s Nail Gun is certainly one of the most interesting. I mean, can you imagine how hard your opponent will rage when they’re cut down in their prime by a torrent of construction nails?! But hey, there’s still the style factor. You can unlock a large number of cosmetic camo options for the Nail Gun in Black Ops 6, and here’s how!

How to unlock the Nail Gun

The Nail Gun reload inspect animation in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
The Nail Gun was available as part of a special limited-time event at the beginning of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3. That event has since ended. However, if you weren’t lucky enough to unlock the special secondary weapon, you can still score one by either purchasing a cosmetic skin in the store or earning enough XP.

Every unique weapon added via a special event inevitably comes to the Armory, where it becomes available for all to unlock at a later time.

All Nail Gun skins and how to unlock them

The selection of Nail Gun skins in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Granite

  • Obtain 5 kills with the Nail Gun

Woodland

  • Obtain 10 kills with the Nail Gun

Savanna

  • Obtain 15 kills with the Nail Gun

Splinter

  • Obtain 20 kills with the Nail Gun

Moss

  • Obtain 30 kills with the Nail Gun

Saboteur

  • Obtain 40 kills with the Nail Gun

Digital

  • Obtain 50 kills with the Nail Gun

Tide

  • Obtain 75 kills with the Nail Gun

Red Tiger

  • Obtain 100 kills with the Nail Gun

Brimshard

  • Multiplayer Special Camo
  • Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos
  • Obtain 30 kills immediately after sprinting with the Nail Gun

Shockstripe

  • Multiplayer Special Camo
  • Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos
  • Obtain 50 eliminations with the Enforcer Combat Specialty active with the Nail Gun
Gold

  • Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos
  • Obtain 10 Double Kills with the Nail Gun

Diamond

  • Unlock Gold
  • Unlock Gold on 2 Launchers or Special Weapons
  • Obtain 3 kills without dying 10 times with the Nail Gun

Dark Spine

  • Unlock Diamond
  • Unlock Diamond on 33 weapons
  • Obtain 3 Triple Kills with the Nail Gun

Dark Matter

  • Unlock Dark Spine
  • Unlock Dark Spine on 33 weapons
  • Obtain 5 kills without dying 3 times with the Nail Gun


Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.