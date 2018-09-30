In anticipation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's release on October 12, the Call of Duty brand has launched a wave of commercials that lean into what the community has been doing during the various betas this year. They’re funny!



These videos, tagged with #CODNation, are made up of community created content that has been curated by the Call of Duty advertising machine. My immediate gut reaction to “community-created content” is that these things are going to be chock full of memes that no one will understand, but this first wave of approved Black Ops 4 content is solid enough that they deserve a watch.

The official Call of Duty account tweeted out a video where Post Malone does some silly things to the tune of his own track. Look at that animated head go.

But that’s not even close to the best one. “Choppers Need Love Too” is a nature documentary through the lens of helicopters.

And “Hat Attack” features a semi-sentient cowboy hat that slays its enemies:

The official Call of Duty YouTube account has uploaded eight of these videos so far. The best ones are laugh-out-loud funny, and the worst ones elicit at least a chuckle.

Of course, as people begin making these outside of the Call of Duty approved videos, it is almost guaranteed that the charm is going to wear off. But for now, in this moment, I appreciate this goofy advertising strategy.