Jumping into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 can be a little disorienting for people returning to the series after a bit of a hiatus. Thankfully, the game offers a “Specialist Headquarters” that onboards players by showing them how to utilize each character. But it’s not hidden in some lifeless practice arena. You’re guided along by the voice of one of Call of Duty’s more memorable characters: Sgt. Frank Woods and it’s one hell of a ride.

I’ve cut a video of some of the most ridiculous stuff Woods says. You can watch it above. His voice lines made me facepalm so hard that it was hard not to eventually find it all pretty hilarious. There’s an eclectic mix of Trump impressions, youthful colloquialisms and some fart jokes. It’s tough not to just sit back and admire his… eloquence.