Pearl Abyss’ pretty online role-playing game Black Desert launched on the Xbox One last month, lacking much of the content that had been added to the PC version since its 2016 debut. It’s catching up quick though, with a free update today adding four new classes and large-scale player-versus-player events.

The PC version of Black Desert has 17 character classes to choose from. The Xbox One version had six, until now. Now the Berserker, Warrior, Ranger, Sorceress, Wizard and Witch are joined by the Dark Knight, Lahn, Musa and Striker. What are those? Here are the official descriptions.

● Dark Knight: Dark Knight wields the beautiful but lethal Kriegsmesser and burns through nature’s energy to amplify her power. Using a variety of ranged magical skills, Dark Knight can confuse her enemies and create opportunities for a deadly combo of attacks. ● Lahn: Lahn is extremely agile, with the unprecedented ability to leap and glide through the air over long distances. Combined with the flexibility of her Crescent Pendulum, whether she’s facing enemies head on or raining death from above, she is truly a force to be reckoned with. ● Musa: Musa uses a variety of oriental martial arts, focusing mainly on sword skills and his horn bow. Expert swordsmanship allows Musa to unleash quick and deadly combos, making him an incredibly formidable adversary. ● Striker: Born in Calpheon and trained by a martial-arts master, Striker is a close-quarters expert with countless years of training and experience. His skill in hand-to-hand attacks results in deadly consequences for those who meet him.

It’s not 17, but it’s a start. Check out the new classes in action in the trailer below.

Today’s update also adds Node Wars, large-scale PVP battles for 25 to 100 players, and weekly Conquest Wars, even larger-scale battles for territory control.

Advertisement

Nice to see the Xbox One version of Black Desert growing so quickly.