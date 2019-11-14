Black Desert Developer Pearl Abyss Announces Three Games, All With Impressive Visuals

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Pearl Abyss is best known for Black Desert—and its eye-popping character creation tool. Today in South Korea, the studio just announced three games. They all look visually impressive.



At the G-Star gaming expo (via tipster Sang), Pearl Abyss announced the following games:

Plan 8

Pearl Abyss is aiming to release this open world “exosuit MMO shooter” on PC and consoles and revealed that developer Minh Le, better known as “ Gooseman” from his Counter Strike days, joined the studio in March 2018.

DokeV

This is an open-world MMO for mobile. It looks cute!

Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss describes this game as an “epic fantasy open world MMORPG.” Heading to PC and consoles, it apparently has a single player campaign with multiplayer elements. The game seems to be a prequel of sorts to Black Desert.

At the end of Pearl Abyss’s G-Star presentation, there was a message that read “See you at E3.”