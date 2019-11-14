Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Black Desert Developer Pearl Abyss Announces Three Games, All With Impressive Visuals

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Black Desert Online
5.4K
8
Save
Screenshot: Pearl Abyss
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Pearl Abyss is best known for Black Desert—and its eye-popping character creation tool. Today in South Korea, the studio just announced three games. They all look visually impressive.

At the G-Star gaming expo (via tipster Sang), Pearl Abyss announced the following games:

Plan 8

Pearl Abyss is aiming to release this open world “exosuit MMO shooter” on PC and consoles and revealed that developer Minh Le, better known as “Gooseman” from his Counter Strike days, joined the studio in March 2018.

Advertisement

DokeV

This is an open-world MMO for mobile. It looks cute!

Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss describes this game as an “epic fantasy open world MMORPG.” Heading to PC and consoles, it apparently has a single player campaign with multiplayer elements. The game seems to be a prequel of sorts to Black Desert.

At the end of Pearl Abyss’s G-Star presentation, there was a message that read “See you at E3.” 

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Gorgeous New PC Game Still Looks Too Good To Be True
Creating A Character In Black Desert Online Is An Epic Undertaking
The Ugliest Characters of Black Desert Online

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts