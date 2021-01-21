BioWare Artist Shares Concepts From Canceled Revolver Project

Image : Matt Rhodes / BioWare

BioWare art director Matt Rhodes spent the holidays uploading some interesting concept art from Revolver, a project that never saw the light of day.



Revolver was first conceived as a follow-up to 2005’s Jade Empire that went through several iterations. The developers eventually dropped the ancient Chinese setting for sci-fi and shifted from a martial arts role-playing game to something more open-world before the game was quietly canceled around 2009. Fortunately, a ton of early concept art still exists for the project.

“Between 2005 and 2008 I worked on Project Revolver,” Rhodes, whose posts were first brought to our attention by Eurogamer, writes on Instagram. “Beginning its life as a sequel to Jade Empire, Revolver evolved and changed course many times throughout its development. It was recently revealed in more detail in the book Bioware: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development. To celebrate, I sifted through the archives and blew 15 years of dust off some of my favorite pieces from that project.”

BioWare has since gone on to focus almost entirely on its Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises (we don’t speak of Anthem), but I like to imagine a world where Jade Empire was successful enough to provide a reliable third column in its portfolio.

Be sure to check out Rhodes’ Instagram and ArtStation pages for more. The uploads to the former are especially intriguing, as the captions include some small bits of lore.