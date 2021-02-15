Big Skyrim Mod Comes Back From The Dead

Screenshot : Wyrmstooth

Wyrmstooth, a hugely popular mod for Skyrim, was taken down in 2016 when its author removed all traces of it from sites like Nexus Mods. This month, it returns!



As PC Gamer report, the mod is now back, having been uploaded by its original creator Jonx0r. And it returns with a new trailer, that in addition to showing off the stuff you’ll find in Wyrmstooth (like a new region and a big new quest) also uses a text-to-speech AI (Tacotron 2) to simulate the sound of actual Skyrim voice actors for the trailer’s narration, which is very impressive:

You can download Wyrmstooth here.