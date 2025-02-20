How To Get Great At 3D Brawler Big Helmet Heroes

Whether you tackle it solo or with a friend in local co-op, Big Helmet Heroes is no doubt the closest thing to a Castle Crashers sequel we’ve seen. This exciting 3D brawler features a fairly lengthy campaign filled with hilarious antics and thrilling combat. So if that sounds up your alley, hop in and check it out. Before you do, though, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

11 Minutes Of Saturday Morning Cartoon Roguelike Gameplay CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 11 Minutes Of Saturday Morning Cartoon Roguelike Gameplay

11 Minutes Of Saturday Morning Cartoon Roguelike Gameplay CC Share Subtitles Off

English 11 Minutes Of Saturday Morning Cartoon Roguelike Gameplay

Pet sheep and break boxes for flowers

Collecting flowers throughout the levels in Big Helmet Heroes will allow you to fill a meter. When this meter maxes out, you’ll receive a gift in a box that floats down to you. This box can contain useful weapons or healing items like apples, so you definitely want as many of them dropping into the level as possible.

Advertisement

Flowers are scattered around the levels, but you can also get them by breaking destructible items or petting the chubby sheep you come across as you play. There’d an additional incentive for doing all of this: trophies/achievements for petting sheep, breaking destructible items, and collecting a whole damn lot of flowers.

Advertisement

Explore thoroughly for cages

While the levels in Big Helmet Heroes are mostly linear, you’ll occasionally discover areas with multiple paths and maze-like components. Make sure you thoroughly explore these locations (and solve any puzzles in your way) to find all the cages containing extra heroes.

Advertisement

Finding all of these extra heroes not only provides you with more unique playstyles to choose from, it’s also tied to an achievement. If fully completing the game is one of your goals, you won’t want to miss any cages.

Save your superpowers for large groups

Every character in Big Helmet Heroes has a superpower that can be activated by pressing two specific buttons at the same time. On PS5, those two buttons are Circle + Triangle. These superpowers usually provide massive area-of-effect attacks that can obliterate any enemies in the area, such as a massive magic beam or a stampede of sheep.

Advertisement

Though you may be tempted to use a superpower as soon as you fill the blue bar under your health, it’s usually better to hang on to this powerful attack until you’re surrounded by a group of difficult foes. It can also be used against bosses to chip away at a chunk of their health. Simply put, don’t use your best ability against a couple of low-tier baddies.

Big Helmet Heroes is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.