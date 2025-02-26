How To Find Love At First Sight In Big Helmet Heroes

Though Big Helmet Heroes isn’t a very challenging game, there are a handful of side objectives to complete that can be difficult to figure out. The “Love at First Sight!” trophy or achievement is by far the most cryptic in the game, giving you next to no information whatsoever about how to obtain it. The description merely states, “Help them find love!” Wow, super helpful.

Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to wrap up this optional task and get you a little bit closer to full completion of Big Helmet Heroes. Read on for what to do to earn the “Love at First Sight!” trophy/achievement.

How to get the “Love at First Sight!” trophy/achievement in Big Helmet Heroes

To get the “Love at First Sight!” trophy/achievement, you’ll first need to reach the final battle of Level 7: Here Come the Pirates. This battle takes place on the ocean after the ship is destroyed.

Normally, this fight would require you to load the cannon here with cannonballs to fire at the tentacles, until you’ve exhausted the health bar at the bottom of the screen. However, to achieve the special ending of the level and earn the trophy or achievement you’re after, you’ll actually need to do something completely different.

Look out past the tentacles to spot a giant box floating in the ocean. Your goal is to hit this box with cannonballs until you’ve destroyed it. The bad news is that lining up shots on it can be rather difficult because of how it moves around so much. Take your time and wait for an opening that you’re certain will hit it, because hitting the tentacles too much by accident may end the fight the normal way and cause you to have to start the entire level over to try again.

Once you’ve destroyed the box, you’ll see a special ending for the level and earn the “Love at First Sight!” trophy/achievement. Look at you bringing love to the world, you little Cupid, you.

Big Helmet Heroes is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.