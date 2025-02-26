Wield The Mighty Excalibur For Trophy Goodness In Big Helmet Heroes

Big Helmet Heroes is a 3D brawler with a selection of unique side objectives for you to complete if you’d like to collect every trophy or achievement it has to offer. And since the game is already fairly laid back, it doesn’t hurt to do so for some added replay value. One of these extra tasks includes finding the famous sword Excalibur somewhere in the game and taking it to the end of a level to earn a trophy/achievement called “The Sword in the Stone.”

Doing this is fairly easy, but you’ll need to know where to look to find it—and you’ll have to be sure it survives until the end of the level. Here’s how to make it happen.

How to get The Sword in the Stone trophy/achievement

To find Excalibur, load up Level 4: Not So Rainy Brittany using your character of choice. Proceed through the level normally, slaying any foes that stand in your way.

A minute or two into the level, you’ll cross a fallen tree and then proceed up some stone steps to a wide area with a giant enemy waiting for you. Defeat all of the baddies here before spotting a sword in the center of the area. This sword in the stone happens to be Excalibur. Pick it up!

However, note that Excalibur can break like other weapons you pick up in Big Helmet Heroes, so you’ll need to do a bit of strategic transporting throughout the remainder of the level. Each time you reach an area with enemies, drop Excalibur and defeat them using your default weapons (or other weapons found on the ground), then pick King Arthur’s sword back up when you’re ready to move on.

Make sure you’re holding Excalibur when you reach the very end of the level to earn “The Sword in the Stone” trophy/achievement, getting you a bit closer to fully completing the game.

Big Helmet Heroes is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.