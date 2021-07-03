Bidoof Just Doesn't Give A Shit

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Bidoof !

Advertisement

Bidoof Details

Type: Normal

Average Height: 1’ 08”

Average Weight: 44.1 lbs.

First introduced in Generation IV

July 1 was Bidoof Day. What is that? Well, it’s a glorious day where we all gather around and celebrate the majestic Bidoof, one of the best Pokemon of all time. This beaver-looking creature is so beloved that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company went and produced an official theme song for it. (Which is weird, sure, but even weirder is the fact that the song is a parody of the classic “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. AKA, the Rick Roll Song.)



I’ll admit that before Bidoof Day, I didn’t know much about this cute little critter. I had not been converted into a Bidoof Believer. Since then, I’ve done my research. Via Bulbapedia, I’ve learned that Bidoof’s teeth never stop growing so it must forever gnaw on wood and rocks, like an Angry Beaver. But I also learned that Bidoof has “...nerves of steel” and that “...nothing can perturb it.” In other words, Bidoof doesn’t give a shit. It doesn’t fucking care. It has no interest in your bullshit, etc.

I imagine Bidoof probably doesn’t even know it has a whole day based on it. If it did know, it wouldn’t care. It would purposedly get the date wrong when talking about it and roll its eyes a lot, all while gnawing on a log so that its teeth don’t shoot through its skull and kill it.

Not caring is cool. So I now find Bidoof not only cute, but cool. It has its own song, its own day, it doesn’t care about anything, and have you seen that butt shake? Good stuff.

Random Facts

Bidoof is the complete package. I say we stop only celebrating it for one day. How about a Bidoof month? A year? Or all days are Bidoof-focused.

We will all love Bidoof forever. Nobody will question Bidoof or its ways. We will cherish it and worship the ground it walks..oh wait...

...This is a cult. I’m making a cult again. I have to stop doing that, the police were very clear.

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

“What’s that? There was a head-on Swampert collision near the pier and now their trainers are drowning?! Quick, someone call Baywatch! Light the Hoff signal!” -John Vuojolainen