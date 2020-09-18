Beyond Good & Evil's Creator Leaves Ubisoft But The Sequel Soldiers On

Illustration : Ubisoft

As Beyond Good & Evil creator Michel Ancel departs Ubisoft to work with wildlife, Beyond Good & Evil 2 senior producer Guillaume Brunier assures fans that the sequel has been and remains in good hands, with the aim of showing actual gameplay sometime next year.

Michel Ancel is going, off to work on a wildlife sanctuary with normal, non-anthropomorphic animals, but that’s okay. According to the update posted today on the Ubisoft website, Ancel’s not been involved in developing Beyond Good & Evil 2 for months. According to Brunier, the team at Ubisoft Montpelier recently delivered a build of its “Space Pirate Fantasy” packed with hours of open-world gameplay in a “seamless online sandbox.” That’s nothing we’ll see at our end, but it sounds nice . The plan is to show gameplay to the publ ic next year, which is a nice open window of time.

The team is expanding as it ramps up work, adding folks from Ubisoft Paris into the mix, and posting a couple of new job listings on the Ubisoft careers site.

Brunier urges continued patience for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Beyond Good & Evil saga.

We know many of you are eager to hear more from the team, get more detail on the story and universe, and try out the gameplay. We’re equally excited to share all of that with you, but we will take the time needed to get it right. We want to go beyond the high expectations you have of us, and that we have for ourselves.

This game will happen one day, I am 55 percent sure of it.