Todd Howard took the stage to give us another tease of the upcoming Fallout 76 during Microsoft’s E3 press conference today. It didn’t answer many questions, but it did look pretty.



Set in the hills of West Virginia, the video shows several vault dwellers walking around the barren wasteland. The narrative seems focused on the idea of rebuilding after the destruction—76 will be set before Fallout 4.

Just over a week ago, sources familiar with the project told us that it will be “an online survival RPG that’s heavily inspired by games like DayZ and Rust.”

It’s not much, but you can probably bet we’ll get more details during tonight’s Bethesda press conference, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

