12 Awe-Inspiring Video Game Castles Worth Appreciating

Elden Ring, Super Mario Odyssey, and more have some of the most astounding castle art you’ve ever seen

Ashley Bardhan
The interior of Princess Peach's castle.
Image: Nintendo

I don’t have time to travel extensively, and New York City (where I live) is made of pigeon feathers and concrete, so I need to rely on video games to transport me somewhere fantastic, like a castle.

Video games have always loved castles, first forming them from gray blocks, like in ‘80s Wolfenstein, then from slightly more textured beige slabs, like in the appropriately titled 1991 city builder Castles. Now, video games have castle options; they can explore fantasy through pixelated nostalgia or push the boundaries of our PCs with imagined wrought iron, carved facades, sparkling spools of sunset untwisting all over it. These are the castles I want to focus on in this slideshow, which I’ve stocked with games’ spectacular concept art.

I’m not saying that elaborate video game castles are inherently better than their blocky, ‘80s-inspired compatriots. But there is no experience quite like walking up to these behemoths, walking through them, or observing their massiveness by skirting around on something like an Elden Ring horse.

You understand video game castles from existing concepts of historical architecture, but real castles were designed to be impenetrable, some of them testaments to God, some of them inhabited by only a select group of people for a select part of history. They’re already larger-than-life, somewhat unknowable.

Video game castles heighten the mystery, ironically, by allowing you to step in and look around, but to only see something conceptual, exaggerated, which could only exist in the virtual world. Elaborately planned and fully interactable, I think these kinds of video game castles provide the pinnacle of hyperreality, “the generation by models of a real without [...] reality,” as sociologist Jean Baudrillard defines it in his seminal treatise Simulacra and Simulation.

It’s the best. These castles make me think of Emily Dickinson—“Rafter of Satin and Roof of Stone - / Grand go the Years, / In the Crescent above them -”—regardless if a game shuffles me toward its version of strawberries-and-cream Cinderella’s Castle, like Peach’s Castle through the various Mario games, or a doomed heap of curving stone, like most of the airless Gothic buildings in Bloodborne. I’m thrilled to be there and play make believe.

Keep clicking to do the same. I will be cheating, a little, by showing you the stunning concept art for some of video games’ most impressive castles instead of screenshots of how they appear in-game. But think of it as another way to keep the magic flowing.

Stormveil Castle, Elden Ring

Stormveil Castle, Elden Ring

Stormveil Castle sits against a gray sky.
Image: FromSoftware

Stormveil Castle is elaborately stoic.

Salazar Castle, Resident Evil 4

Salazar Castle, Resident Evil 4

Candles burn in Salazar Castle.
Image: Capcom

Just looking at Resident Evil 4’s remade Salazar Castle is creeping me out.

Castle Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Castle Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Villains walk through dim halls in Resident Evil Village.
Image: Capcom

The same goes for this early image of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters snarling in their stately, dim castle halls.

Peach’s Castle, Super Mario Odyssey

Peach’s Castle, Super Mario Odyssey

Peach waves from her castle.
Image: Nintendo

I’m soothed by Peach’s Castle, though, which implies Peach wears her heart not on her sleeve, but amid leafy castle plants.

Hyrule Castle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Hyrule Castle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Plants grow in an empty room in Hyrule Castle.
Image: Nintendo

This Hyrule Castle room is abandoned, but somehow, still cozy.

Trefaldwyn Castle, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Trefaldwyn Castle, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

A sun sets in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Image: Ubisoft

You could enjoy countless sunsets here.

The Holy See of Ishgard, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

The Holy See of Ishgard, Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward

A castle stands above clouds.
Image: Square Enix

This is where I’d like to go in all my dreams.

Dwarf King Castle, God of War 4

Dwarf King Castle, God of War 4

Sun streams into a dark castle room.
Image: Sony Santa Monica / Cordell Felix

This castle’s interior is quietly mystical.

Dracula’s Castle, Castlevania

Dracula’s Castle, Castlevania

Dracula's castle looms in Netflix's Castlevania.
Image: Netflix / Sean Vo

OK, I’m cheating even more by including a painted background from Netflix’s version of Castlevania, but look at Dracula’s Castle! It looks so thrillingly cold!

Forsaken Cainhurst Castle, Bloodborne

Forsaken Cainhurst Castle, Bloodborne

Snow blasts Cainhurst Castle.
Image: FromSoftware

Cainhurst gives that same impression. Freezing cold.

Sand Castle map, Call of Duty: Black Ops lll

Sand Castle map, Call of Duty: Black Ops lll

A building explodes as the sun sets.
Image: Activision / Wardenlight Studio

This building forms an unconventional “castle,” but an impressive one nonetheless.

Dragonspear Castle, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear

Dragonspear Castle, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear

A dark basement winds in Baldur's Gate.
Image: Beamdog

This is the prettiest scary basement I’ve ever seen.

What are your favorite video game castles?

 

