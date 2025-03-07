The Best RoboCop Game Is Getting A Sequel And Is Only $10 On Steam Right Now

RoboCop: Rogue City is getting a standalone sequel, and that’s awesome. It is easily the best RoboCop game ever made. And we don’t have to wait long for the new installment, as RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is set to arrive later this year. Oh, and if you haven’t played the first game, it’s on sale right now on Steam.

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

2023's RoboCop: Rogue City is a fantastic, semi-open world action-shooter with stellar combat and a shocking amount of heart. You can feel the devs really cared about RoboCop and his world when crafting the FPS, which includes RPG elements and multiple endings. And now, less than two years later, the same team behind Rogue City are ready to release a standalone follow-up, and I’m very excited.

Advertisement

On March 6, publisher Nacon announced RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business, which the developers describe as a “new standalone adventure” set after the events of Rogue City. It’s arriving later this year on consoles and PC. And once again, players will hop into the metal boots of RoboCop as he takes on crime, corruption, robots, and a lot of dudes with guns.

Nacon / IGN

This time around, RoboCop is sent into OmniTower, a massive apartment complex designed to help the most needy in Old Detroit. However, a group of mercs armed with “cutting-edge weapons” has taken over the entire building and turned it into a fortress. Robo has to kick ass and clear the place out.

Advertisement

Thankfully, RoboCop has some new weapons, including an ice cannon that can literally “freeze” enemies, and will also have access to new finishing moves involving different parts of the environment.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most intriguing addition to Unfinished Business are a series of missions where players will take on the role of Alex Murphy before he became RoboCop. The devs promise these missions will tie into the larger storyline of the sequel, while also revealing a new side of the famous police officer. But you’ll have to be careful as during these missions you are just a regular dude with neither superpowers nor a robot body. I’m very intrigued to see how these missions play, as they could be a great way to shake up the experience.

Advertisement

If you haven’t played RoboCop: Rogue City yet, well, now is a great time to check it out. The original game is currently on sale on Steam for just $10 which is a steal.

As for the recently announced follow up, it doesn’t have a specific release date yet. Instead, Nacon says to expect RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business on Xbox, PS5, and PC sometime in Q3 2025.

Advertisement

.

