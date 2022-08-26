Fall Guys

Fall Guys’ pivot to a free-to-play model earlier this year was a massive boon. The effervescent platformer royale has always been popular. Following the switch, though, it hit stratospheric heights, amassing more than 50 million players, who bounce around in a rotating series of physics-based mini-games. If you fell off it following the first season of covid lockdowns—or never got around to playing in the first place—now’s the best time to hop into Fall Guys. Bonus: It’s the only modern game where you can see Master Chief and the Arbiter together in the same place.



Download From: Microsoft Store