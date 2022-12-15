The year 2022 has been good for us weebs, not only in the animation department, but in the audio department, as well. The catchy theme songs that accompany our favorite anime have been especially good this year, so as is the tradition in the anime fandom and end-of-the-year internet retrospectives, the time to rank these funky air vibrations is upon us.

This list’s rankings will be in descending order with the last entry the song I was completely obsessed with this year. I hope your neck isn’t particularly sore today because these jams will have your head bobbing like the dickens.