Kotaku’s Top 10 Anime Of 2023, Ranked

This year has been one of the most jam-packed years for anime releases in recent memory with the return of fan favorites like Jujutsu Kaisen and the release of new shows like Netflix’s Pluto. While not every show was a memorable work of compelling fiction, 2023 provided us with a bunch of fantastic shows.

Curating a list of the best anime of 2023 was exceptionally challenging compared to last year, as this one was full of bangers. Limiting myself to just 10 shows felt like asking a parent to choose their favorite child. Nevertheless, I persevered and assembled a list for your end-of-the-year online weeb debating pleasure. Honorable mentions to Tomo-chan is a Girl, Skip and Loafer, The Apothecary Diaries, Insomniacs After School, and Trigun Stampede. All of you were great but I had to be cutthroat on this one 🫡.

Here’s my list of the 10 best anime of 2023, ranked.