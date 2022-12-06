The year 2022 hath blessed us with an illustrious catalog of anime, the best of which garnered their own dedicated day of the week among the anime faithful with the likes of Bleach Mondays and Chainsaw Man Tuesdays. Many of you probably wouldn’t put up a fuss if this list was solely comprised of that buzz-saw dude, but I’m not quite so bold to do such a thing. Outside of the usual suspects of returning and debuting shonen anime, this year brought a diverse selection of shows more than worthy of basking in the limelight as the best anime of 2022, according to myself, the Otaku of Kotaku.
As such, here’s my list of the 10 best anime of 2022. Honorable mention to Hideo Kojima’s favorite anime, Lycoris Recoil.