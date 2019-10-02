Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Being King Doesn't Look Easy in Upcoming Medieval Management Sim

Gita Jackson
Filed to:yes your grace
8.2K
20
1

Yes, Your Grace is an upcoming management sim that will put you in charge of a kingdom, and all of the witches, hunters and generals therein. I am pleased to report that this game looks like it is one thousand percent my shit.

In Yes, Your Grace, you play as a king who needs to juggle the needs of the petitioners that come to his throne room. You’ve also got to deal with the concerns of your family, and handle alliances with foreign lands. Those are already daunting tasks, but this game also has magic and the arcane to deal with as well.

“Inspired by Slavic folklore, Yes, Your Grace tells the tale of a medieval kingdom, where monsters and arcane practices are just a typical day at the office,” reads the press release for Yes, Your Grace. At each word in this sentence, my eyebrows raised higher and higher, until they ejected from my face. Though I am now eyebrowless, I am also very excited for this game, which is coming to PC and consoles in 2020.

If you’re not convinced, check out this trailer, featuring a medieval-ass banger from the band Merkfolk.

If you’re like me and are ravenous for any and every management sim you can get your hands on, you can sign up for the open beta in November by joining the Yes, Your Grace Discord channel. You don’t have to tell me twice. I’ll be right there, your grace!

