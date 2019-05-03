Screenshot: Capcom

Japanese shoe brand Onitsuka Tiger is releasing two pairs of Chun-Li inspired sneakers. Both are based on Onitsuka’s iconic Mexico 66 SD with Chun-Li themed color patterns and dragon designs.



The Tiger and Street Fighter logos are emblazoned on the heel flap.

Image: Onitsuka

Image: Onitsuka

The sneakers come with a download code for players to dress Chun-Li in Onitsuka themed kicks and gear.



Screenshot: Capcom

According to Capcom, the sneakers are limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide and are priced at 18,000 yen ($161) per pair.

