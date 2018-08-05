Here is Bee Simulator, a video game that is coming to the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You are a bee, and you fly around doing bee things.



The official description is:

Compete with other bees in races, collect pollen, perform waggle dances, and explore a world inspired by Central Park in New York. Play it with your family or friends, choosing between three modes, including co-op and vs. split-screen.

This all sounds like a Bee-centric game rather than a true simulator, but whatever, if goats can get away with misusing the word, bees can as well.

Please note that, just like The Bee Movie, the game is set in New York City.



I love this. The scale, the concept, we need more tiny flying insect simulators, please. Like the PS2's Mr. Mosquito, only with better visuals and less pervy bathroom sequences.

