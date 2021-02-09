Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Beavis & Butthead x The Legend Of Zelda Is Animated Perfection

Image: KhalidSMShahin

You might think these two cartoons, one released in the 80s and about a video game, the other in the 90s and about...stuff, have little to do with each other. I am here to tell you they were made for each other.

This is a joke that could have worked in a 30-second clip. The fact this is ten minutes of perfectly contextual material is what makes this art.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

kagarirain
kagarirain

I’m so mad about this because every second of this is so incredible and I laugh every time I watch it but I can’t get any of my friends to watch it.