Battlefield V Is Going Back To The Pacific

Next week, Battlefield V is heading to the Pacific with two new maps, two new factions and loads of new vehicles and weapons. It also, somehow, is going to be the first time you can play as the USA in this game.



The Pacific is the focus of Battlefield V’s Chapter 5, and when it releases (for free) on October 31 it’ll have two maps: Iwo Jima, which combines beach landings with king of the hill battles over Mount Suribachi, and Pacific Storm, which looks like a modern reinterpretation of the Paracel Storm map from Battlefield 4. A third map is coming later.

You can play as either the Imperial Japanese Army or the “US Armed Forces”, and because it’s the Pacific there are new tanks, weapons, aircraft and gun emplacements unique to the theatre.

Here’s the trailer, which covers pretty much all of that, only with lots of explosions:

I wonder what it would have been like had the game launched with this trailer instead.