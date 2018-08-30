EA has delayed the next big Battlefield game a month, pushing it back to November 20 for what developer DICE says are “final adjustments to core gameplay.” There’s another good reason for the delay, though: the competition.



Battlefield V had been previously scheduled for October 19, a week after Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and a week before Red Dead Redemption 2. It seemed like a big misstep for EA to launch its flagship fall game that close to two other, far more anticipated games, and rumors had circulated for the past few weeks about Battlefield V pre-orders failing to meet EA’s expectations. Now, the next Battlefield is clear of most other fall blockbusters, although it’ll still be out in time for Black Friday (November 23).

Battlefield V, which is set in World War II, will hold an open beta next week on September 6. “We can’t wait to see you on the battlefield,” DICE said in today’s announcement. Get it?