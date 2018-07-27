Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s a viable strategy!



The first match of Overwatch League’s grand finals just wrapped up, with London Spitfire taking a commanding lead after a shaky first map. But on the final map, Volskaya, Philadelphia Fusion gave it their all and then some in an attempt to shoot down a surging Spitfire. Just when London seemed to be in position to take the first point—which would’ve put them within spitting distance of winning the whole match—the clouds parted, and a light shone from the heavens.

Alberto “Neptuno” González, known for his uncharacteristically aggressive play of the hero, went full Battle Mercy, using his Valkyrie ult to sneak up on and dust an ulting Genji before swooping in to off London’s Mercy, as well. Here it is from González’s perspective:

Advertisement

Alas, it ended up being for naught, as London continued to pour on the pressure, with Joon-yeong “Profit” Park putting on one of the best performances of his life and single-handedly wrenching victory from the jaws of, well, not defeat necessarily, but at least a tiebreaker map.



The series continues tomorrow, and given how bonkers this has already been, I’m excited as hell.