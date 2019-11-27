Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Work It, Batman, Work It

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:batman
354
Save

If you’ve ever wondered just how important animation is to a game’s ability to convey character, please examine this video in which Batman and Catwoman’s models are swapped over.

Taken from Arkham Knight (you can see the original here), it literally does nothing else but swap the characters. And in doing so shows that Batman’s stoic immobility looks weird on another character, while Catwoman’s over-sexualised swagger is...look, my feelings about Batman’s hips here are complicated.

Advertisement

(If the video doesn’t autoplay at the right part, you’ll want to skip to 9:24)

Video: sn0wsh00

A note: the original video is actually from 2018, but a clip of it posted by laxusdreyarligh blew up on Reddit earlier today.

Share This Story

More in Batman:

Giant Batman Cosplay Is A Work Of Art

Flimsy DLC Is Actually Nice If You Play It Years Later

Fortnite's Batman Event Turns Tilted Town Into Gotham City

I Wish I Could Wear This Wee Arkham Asylum Batman Cowl

Video Game Cameras Are Complicated And Easy To Screw Up

Now, Some Traditional Batman Samurai Armor

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts