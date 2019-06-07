Today on Highlight Reel we have cartoon falls, custom pan controllers, removed animations, Mordhau moments, and much more!
- Dragon’s Dogma - Texture Glitch - Sir Mitten Squire
- UFC 2 - Joe Rogan got one hell of a punch - CerbX
- Breath of the Wild - Exactly as planned - Riyazura
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Someone is following me - (direct file) Thomas Crozelon
- Hitman 2 - How to bully people in Hitman 2 - AJ Nguyen Gaming
- Battlefield 3 - Reloading the M60 after heavy fire - Rogue_freeman
- Battlefield V - Watch your head - garyzhufps
- For Honor - (direct file) (Name Withheld)
- Far Cry 5 - Thank the lord - Jeroen Versteeg
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Will that hit me - iwene
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - He Locked The Door - GamingwithVon
- Rainbow Six Siege - my hero - SweatyGravyBaby
- Rainbow Six Siege - Luckiest play of my life in console ranked - M1st3rPuncak3
- Days Gone - One of those days (gone) - Reuben Fletcher
- Days Gone - miscalculated turn - KittyRaJenkins
- Days Gone - wolf - Jan Yuan
- Mordhau - Horses and ballistas don’t mix - StellarJello
- Mordhau - the pommel is heavier than it looks - Cashmate123
- Mordhau - he didn’t know. - Cashmate123
- Mordhau - perfection - Rudeism
- Batman: The Telltale Series - baTman but I’ve removed “some” animations - DPO23
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!