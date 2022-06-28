Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a new Robin-centric Gotham Knights trailer showing the caped crusader bam! pow! and kerpslatting goons while (checks notes) teleporting.

Before you get bent out of shape, no, Gotham Knights’ Tim Drake didn’t suddenly wake up with the power of Goku’s instant transmission. Instead, the tech-savvy third ward of Bruce Wayne, may he rest in peace, is utilizing the Justice League’s teleportation technology to beam himself short distances during combat.

Outside of blinking around Gotham’s gaggle of nameless villains, the new trailer shows Drake cracking skulls with a staff, littering explosive holographic doubles of himself, and disorienting enemies with a slingshot–echoing Carrie Kelley’s Robin from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns comic.



While it is not out of character for the biconic third Robin to lean into the research and development technology from both Wayne Enterprises and the Justice League, this isn’t the first time Gotham Knights’ left DC fan’s scratching their heads in confusion.



Prior to the official Robin character trailer, Gotham Knights released a 13-minute gameplay video with the acrobatic Nightwing and gun-toting Red Hood navigating Gotham City via a jet-powered glider and newly endowed “soul energy” abilities. Gotham Knights’ creative director Patrick Redding explained the creative decisions behind Nightwing and Red Hood’s traversal abilities in a Q&A session in Gotham Knights’ official Discord channel.



Redding revealed that Nightwing’s techno-glider, the Flying Trapeze, is in fact one of Batman’s stealth drones. Dick Grayson uses it to gain more altitude to perform death-defying acrobatics. Red Hood’s Mystical Leap, on the other hand, is a newfound power imbued into Jason Todd following his death and consequential resurrection via the Lazarus Pit.



“We really liked the idea that as Jason starts to confront the trauma of dying and being brought back, he begins to be able to tap into some lost abilities,” Redding said during the Q&A. “In the same way that he’s tried to reinvent himself from anti-hero to hero while retaining his strengths, he discovers he can channel these mystic talents in ways he finds familiar: Through his physicality [and] in how he moves, but also in how he fights and even how he uses his weapons.”



Redding added that the Mystic Leap is “just one manifestation of those powers” that players can use with Red Hood in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is slated to release on October 25, now only for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

