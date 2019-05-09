Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Barotrauma is a game where up to 16 players cooperatively pilot a submarine—in space. You play as a captain, engineer, mechanic, medic, or security officer to help your teammates survive or, ominously, “make sure no one does.” Along the way, you’ll explore alien ruins and the darkest corners of the deep space-sea. There’s a Sunless Skies-type vibe to it that I’m really digging. It’ll be out in early access on June 5.

