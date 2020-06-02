Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakuramenkotakueastjapanbandai
Illustration for article titled Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle
Screenshot: Nissin
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

The folks behind Gundam models have set their sights on, well, instant ramen in a styrofoam cup.

That’s right, this fall in Japan, the iconic Cup Noodle is getting a one-to-one scale plastic model. The official site points out that you are not to fill the model with hot water or eat it. Sorry!

Illustration for article titled Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle
Screenshot: Nissin
Here is how the Bandai model compares to Nissin Cup Noodle.

Illustration for article titled Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle
Screenshot: Nissin

You’ll need to assemble the whole thing, down the instant noodles and the Cup Noodle logo.

Illustration for article titled Bandai Is Making A Plastic Model Of...Cup Noodle
Screenshot: Nissin
Apparently, building it only takes longer than three minutes, which is the amount of time it takes to cook Cup Noodle.

The Cup Noodle Plastic Model goes on sale September 18 for 2,420 yen. No word about an international release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

