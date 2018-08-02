Jennifer Wuestling is an illustrator and concept artist working at Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends.



You can see more of Jennifer’s work at her personal site and ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

