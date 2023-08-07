Baldur’s Gate 3, As Told By Steam Reviews

After finally launching in its full form on August 3, the wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 is now over (for PC gamers, anyway). So, does the long-awaited return of a classic CRPG series, developed by the studio behind modern CRPG hit Divinity 2, live up to the hype?

I don’t think you need me to answer that: It’s been clear for the last week that the hype for Baldur’s Gate 3 has reached of epic proportions, with the game hitting all the right notes with CRPG and TTRPG fans alike. Baldur’s Gate 3 dethroned CSGO in concurrent players on Steam over the weekend and is currently entertaining more than 150,000 viewers on Twitch at the time of this writing. But let’s hear from folks in their own words—and what better place than Steam user reviews, where it’s reached an overwhelmingly positive rating?

True to the merits of its tabletop origins, fans are particularly enamored with the remarkable number of potential outcomes of various situations in the game. Anyone who’s played Dungeons & Dragons, or similar TTRPGs, knows this phenomenon well: The game simultaneously oscillates between storied, epic moments of what we’d see in The Lord of the Rings and the bonkers lunacy of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. TTRPG fans are enjoying that in video game form, while newbies to the genre are getting a taste of just how wild and unpredictable these games can be.

There is also a resounding refrain from gamers on just how awesome it is to simply pay full price for a game and get, wait for it: A full game. Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t just lack the microtransaction nickel-and-dime-fest of many other large games these days, or a damn season pass, the absence of such things is reflected in the gameplay, which doesn’t burden you a grindfest that’s skippable for a “meager” cost.

People are also really into the sex.

But okay, there are a few critiques here and there. Still, these minor rough edges aren’t enough to stop the torrent of praise Baldur’s Gate 3 is enjoying right now. So let’s hear from folks in their own words.

