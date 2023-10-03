Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Give Sphynx Cat Fur, Immediately Apologize, Shave It Again

Baldur’s Gate 3 kitty His Majesty was born a wrinkled Sphynx, but transformed into a Maine Coon on September 22, when developer Larian issued Patch 3 for the popular RPG. Fans couldn’t stand it, but Larian heard their cries—Hotfix 8, issued October 3, makes His Majesty naked and ugly again, and it provides a number of other small improvements.

“[His Majesty] being an angry loud scrotum was just perfect,” one fan said after the cat’s first patch. In role-playing game BG3, spoiled His Majesty rebukes players after they use the Speak With Animals ability.



“Hiss, I say, hiss!” he declares in a princely baritone voice. He curls his back in permanent disapproval, and encourages even a courteous player to get the hell away from him.



“Go! Quickly! HISS!” he says.

By patching His Majesty the first time, Larian intended to distinguish him from Steelclaw, another hairless cat NPC.



“His Majesty’s appearance now befits his name and nature,” Larian wrote about his newfound scraggly, long, sand-colored tufts of fur, which resembles a long-haired breed of cat like a Manx or a Ragamuffin. In reverting its decision, the Belgian studio altered Steelclaw’s eye color, instead, “so they are no longer identical twins,” it wrote in its hotfix notes.



Some other notable game fixes include:

Dismissed companions won’t transfer story items in their inventory to the player anymore

You won’t be able to eavesdrop while in any character creator, including a level up screen

The Weapon Master Feat should no longer appear as incomplete when a player is proficient with all weapons

BG3 should no longer crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen

Multiplayer should no longer crash when hearing dialogue after an active roll

Githyanki Females’ Splint Armor will no longer trigger “unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects”

What change are you most excited about? Are you happy that His Majesty has been restored to his naked state?