Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Now Speedrunning Sex

It doesn’t matter how large a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 is, there will always be folks who dare to ask: How quickly can I get through this? But now fans are turning to ask another bold question: How quickly can I get laid in Larian’s new epic RPG? Well, it turns out no one’s lonely in Faerûn for long.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an enormous narrative game, with oodles of content and characters you can chat with to convince them to join your party, learn about their interesting backgrounds, or just progress through the story. Relationships can ebb and flow throughout the game, as your actions are perceived by those accompanying you on your travels. You could anger someone in your party with a certain decision, but if you manage to charm the right person, well, you can get some private time with them. Right now, speedrunner Mae, in addition to having the current Any% world record for finishing the game in just over 10 minutes, holds the record for a Sex% speedrun in Baldur’s Gate 3, managing to get laid in just under eight minutes.

Larian Studios / Mae



In a video titled “Baldur’s Gate 3 Sex% Speedrun in 7:54 (World Record),” Mae introduces the challenge with: “Ever wondered how long it takes to skip all the boring parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 and get straight to the hot stuff?”

Mae’s character, Gigachad Thundercock, wastes no time walking, as they jump through the Illithid ship’s initial dungeon crawl, which is usually taken at a bit of a slower pace. They then meet with Githyanki fighter Lae’zel, smash up a few nasties, continue to jump around the place, and then do a bit more fighting before the ship crashes.

Once down on the surface, they continue to jump around as they make their way to where Lae’zel has now been imprisoned, free her from her restraints, and then proceed onto the druid grove. After a quick skirmish with some goblins, Gigachad helps convince a Tiefling to bow before Lae’zel. That seems to endear her to him and it’s not long before the two head on back to camp to get to know each other a little better.

This speedy escapade has earned Mae the top spot in the game’s official Romance% category. Since it’s an official category, sex speedrunning is a legitimate competition, and I’d imagine there will be more Gigachads gunning for the top spot. And if you’re feeling up to breaking some ground, the top spot for Bear% (use your imagination there) has yet to be claimed.