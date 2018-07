Image: Mystman12

Baldiā€™s Basics is becoming a full game and a brand new demo for it is out now. The demo sends the player on a field trip to the forest where you are tasked by Baldi to find firewood to keep theĀ campfire going. If you fail to maintain the campfire, you will face Baldiā€™s ruler-slapping wrath. Check out the gameā€™s Kickstarter here.