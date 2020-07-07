Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Baki the Grappler, But In The Flesh

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animemangakotakueastbaki the grapplerjapan
Long-running manga Baki the Grappler recently got a new anime adaptation on Netflix. It follows the exploits of macho Baki Hanma in the underground fighting world. Imagine Baki for real, minus the brutal battles but with the muscles. Meet bodybuilder Naotaka Yokokawa.

The resemblance between Baki and Yokokawa has been pointed out on Twitter, and it’s something the weightlifter is well aware of—to the point that he’s uploaded a comparison photo with a life-sized statue of him and the grappler.

According to Yokokawa, Baki the Grappler “saved” him, and he’s long looked up to the character’s father Yujiro Hanma.

Even the anime’s official account has tweeted out its surprise at how Yokokawa looks like Baki in the flesh.

The pro bodybuilder has done promotional work for the anime—for good reason, he very much looks like real-life Baki!

If you are into weightlifting or muscles, do follow Yokokawa on Twitter!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

