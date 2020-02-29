Screenshot : @TiffanieTx1 ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, some Spider-Men, some Stormtroopers, a cool collection of feathers, a gold mask, some shoes in a maze and one bad kitty. And more!



I never noticed those shoes in the Ashtray Maze in Control. Which is wild. I wonder what other details I missed in that game? I guess I’ll have to play it again. What a shame. Having to play a great game, again.

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : R0lloTomasi ( Email )

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : Alvin ( Email )

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : Martin B ( Email )

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @YouSpoonyBardd ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @NoviKaiba23 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Screenshot : @Philt43_Yewone ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @SaraEshak ( Twitter

Advertisement

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @EliteGamingP ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @TiffanieTx1 ( Twitter

Advertisement

When Animals Attack: Old West Edition.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement