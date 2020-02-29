Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: @TiffanieTx1 (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, some Spider-Men, some Stormtroopers, a cool collection of feathers, a gold mask, some shoes in a maze and one bad kitty. And more!

I never noticed those shoes in the Ashtray Maze in Control. Which is wild. I wonder what other details I missed in that game? I guess I’ll have to play it again. What a shame. Having to play a great game, again.

Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: R0lloTomasi (Email)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: Alvin (Email)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: Martin B (Email)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @YouSpoonyBardd (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @NoviKaiba23 (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @SaraEshak (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @EliteGamingP (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @TiffanieTx1 (Twitter)
When Animals Attack: Old West Edition.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

