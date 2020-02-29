This week on Snapshots, some Spider-Men, some Stormtroopers, a cool collection of feathers, a gold mask, some shoes in a maze and one bad kitty. And more!
I never noticed those shoes in the Ashtray Maze in Control. Which is wild. I wonder what other details I missed in that game? I guess I’ll have to play it again. What a shame. Having to play a great game, again.
When Animals Attack: Old West Edition.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.