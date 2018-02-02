Yusuke Murata, who illustrates One-Punch Man for Weekly Young Jump, is doing a manga version of Back to the Future.
Bob Gale, who co-wrote the original film, is overseeing the manga, which is based on the movie’s screenplay and titled BTTF.
Murata first showed off a Back to the Future illustration on Twitter a few years back, saying he was drawing BTTF:
Via Amazon, here is sample art for the new manga version:
