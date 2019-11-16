Baba Is You is getting a level editor next year and players will be able to share there created levels online. The news came via a Tweet from the official Baba Is You Twitter account. No specific date beyond 2020 was given, but the level creator and sharing features will be supported on all platforms, including Switch.
Baba Is You is getting a level editor next year and players will be able to share there created levels online. The news came via a Tweet from the official Baba Is You Twitter account. No specific date beyond 2020 was given, but the level creator and sharing features will be supported on all platforms, including Switch.
Share This Story
About the author
Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.