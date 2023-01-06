One Of The Best Puzzle Games Ever Gets A Spin-Off About How Filing Taxes Sucks

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Hempuli aka Arvi Teikari, the developer behind the adorably excellent push-puzzler Baba Is You. Well, Teikari is back with another game in the Baba-verse. This time, though, instead of pushing objects and altering the rules of reality, you are pushing tax papers in a short exercise of comedic relief. That’s right, the white little critter is doing their taxes in the aptly titled Baba Files Taxes.

Read More: Baba Is You Is A Brilliant Puzzle Game

This new game, available for free on itch.io (Windows only), tasks you with helping the smol cat-dog thing get their taxes completed. There’s just one problem, though: the deadline to file is tonight! You’d better rush to get Baba’s paperwork done while there’s still time. What does this look like in practice? Basically, you’re forging Baba’s signature on a bunch of legal documents, which I’m pretty sure is a criminal offense, but hey! The government doesn’t know what’s going on, and you better not tell them! Besides, Baba’s just a lil guy, and as the game informs you early on, reading and writing are not among Baba’s strong suits.

Icely Puzzles

Once you’ve filled out the papers filled with legalese as well as multiple-choice questions like “What are clouds made of?” and “What is emptiness?”, you’ll submit the papers to a purple blob person who asks a simple question: “What are taxes?” A waste of time, buddy. A total waste of time. You’ll also get graded for how well your signature matches Baba’s, which is hilariously ironic considering the creature doesn’t have actual hands. But I digress. In all, Baba Files Taxes will take you roughly 10-ish minutes to finish.



Advertisement

Though they’re not the same kind of game, Baba Files Taxes reminds me of Snoozy Kazoo’s Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Maybe it’s because both games have “tax” in their titles, which makes my hairs stand up as we steadily approach the tax-filing season. The annual act is such a nuisance on its own, often becoming something of an IRL puzzle. Maybe Baba can help me file my taxes now that I’ve helped them, but to be honest, I’m not holding my breath. If you’re looking for something short and charming to check out, though, Baba Files Taxes is a quick hit before the floodgates open.



