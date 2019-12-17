Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:tear studio
836
3
1

AWOL anime maker Tear Studio has resurfaced. Its parent company Next Batter’s Circle has started moving forward with filing for bankruptcy. According to ANN, the studio is $393,000 in debt and owes $73,000 to approximately 50 animators.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts