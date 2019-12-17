AWOL anime maker Tear Studio has resurfaced. Its parent company Next Batter’s Circle has started moving forward with filing for bankruptcy. According to ANN, the studio is $393,000 in debt and owes $73,000 to approximately 50 animators.
