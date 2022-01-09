And just like that, somehow it’s been a whole year since the last Awesome Games Done Quick. The speedrunning event, back for its 13th year, starts today. After a terrible 2021, relax and enjoy some fun, impressive, and wild speedruns for the next week. It might just be the best way to kick off 2022. And all of this is for charity, too!

The weeklong speedrunning marathon kicked off earlier today. And like last year, all donations will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. As always, viewers can donate to bid on things like what difficulty levels players must speedrun their games on as well as choosing character names and other in-game decisions that might come up.

You can watch the AGDQ live stream via the event’s official website and it will also be streamed on Twitch. If you don’t want to watch the whole thing or don’t have time to, you can check out AGDQ 2022's full online schedule and plan out some time to catch specific runs. Here’s the full schedule at GDQ’s official site.

And here are some runs I’m looking forward to watching either live or after the fact via the event’s YouTube page.

Jan 9 - Deathloop run by CreeperHntr scheduled for 2:40 p.m. EST:

I always like watching speedrunners take on brand new games and see how fast the community has broken open a game since release. Plus Deathloop seems like a fun game to speedrun.

Jan 11 - Ratchet & Clank (2002) run by deltadoid scheduled for 2:45 p.m. EST:

Old Ratchet & Clank games have a long and wild history of speedrunners figuring out new ways to skip large sections of the game, sometimes via very strange and tricky methods. So watching an expert take a stab at an R&C run live is exciting stuff.

Jan 13 - Half-Life 2 run by Maltemller set for 9:55 a.m. EST:

I’m not a speedrunner. Not at all. But there was a time, when I was younger, that I tried speedrunning Half-Life 2. I had played it so much, I figured I’d be able to set a record or something. I never did, but watching others destroy the game using the weird physics of Half-Life 2 is always a blast a nd reminds me of what could have been...

Jan 15 - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded run by Mitchriz set for 3:50 p.m. EST:

Excuse me what?

If you want to learn more about any of the speedruns and the rules of the category they’re being played in, you can check out this submission list by the speedrunners themselves. And for any speedruns you might miss out on and want to catch up on, videos are posted on the GDQ YouTube channel.