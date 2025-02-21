How To Have A Little Respec In Hit RPG Avowed

Part of the appeal of a large-scale role-playing game is customizing your character in ways that compliment your preferred playstyle. But as you play through a sprawling game like Avowed, you may find that the way you like to approach combat or dialogue evolves. As such, you may want to reset your attributes or abilities so that you can begin approaching situations differently. Luckily, you can do just that! Here’s how.

6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica

6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica CC Share Subtitles Off

English 6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica

How to respec your abilities and attributes in Avowed

If you’re just not feeling your current build and want to change things up a bit, the good news is that respeccing is a quick and easy affair in Avowed. There’s no need to start the whole game over, or lose huge amounts of progress—the game makes it quick and cheap to reset and reapply your points. While you can respec your attributes and abilities separately, there are a few downsides to keep in mind.

Advertisement

For starters, you aren’t able to reset a single attribute or ability in Avowed. Instead, you’ll have to reset all of them at once and reapply the points as you see fit. Additionally, this convenience comes at the cost of Gold. Though your initial respec is cheap, the cost will rise with each subsequent reshuffle.

Advertisement

With those minor inconveniences out of the way, though, rest assured that respeccing is as simple as a few button presses. When you’re ready, just open up the game’s main interface and head to the following sections of the menu.

Advertisement

To respec your attributes, open the Character screen and hold R (PC) or Y (Xbox). This will reset all of your attributes so that you can reapply the points that determine your character’s base stats.

screen and hold R (PC) or Y (Xbox). This will reset all of your attributes so that you can reapply the points that determine your character’s base stats. To respec your abilities, open the Abilities screen and hold R (PC) or Y (Xbox). This will reset all of your abilities so that you can go for an entirely new loadout of skills to use against your foes. Note that you can also head to the Companions section of the Abilities screen to reset each of their abilities as well.

Advertisement

Now that you’ve reset your attributes or abilities and feel a little bit more confident with your new build, get out there and finish exploring the vast and thrilling world of Avowed.

.